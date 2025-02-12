New York Ranks Near Bottom of America for High School Education

A new study shows New York State has a lot of room for improvement when it comes to high school education.

Last week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a plan to provide free community college tuition for millions of New Yorkers.

Free Community College Offered For New York Adults

If approved the plan will cover tuition, fees, books, and supplies at any state or city community college for adults who lack a college degree. ages 25 to 55.

Adults must go to college for what's described as an "in-demand" field. CLICK HERE for more information.

New York Is America's 15th Most Educated State

A new WalletHub study determined New York is America's 15th most educated state.

The Empire State excels when it comes to colleges and collage grades. New York ranks fifth-best for "Avg. University Quality" and 6th-best for "Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders" and 9th best for "Bachelor’s Degree Holders."

New York Ranks Near Bottom For High School Diploma Holders

When it comes to higher education, New York ranks near the top. However, it appears New York needs improvements when it comes to high schools.

According to WalletHub, New York State ranks 44th when it comes to the percentage of residents with a high school diploma.

"In order to determine the most educated states, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 18 metrics that examined the key factors of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races," WalletHub told Hudson Valley Post about the study.

How educated is New York?

Below is the education situation in New York. Note a 1 ranking equals the best, 25 is average.

Overall Rank: 15th

44th – % of High-School Diploma Holders

29th – % of Associate's Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults

9th – % of Bachelor’s Degree Holders

6th – % of Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders

5th – Avg. University Quality

15th – Racial Gap in Educational Attainment

50th – Gender Gap in Educational Attainment

