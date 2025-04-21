New York Project Could Mess Up Travel In Hudson Valley Until 2026
Roads in the Hudson Valley are closing for the rest of the year.
Officials in Dutchess County are warning residents about road work that will impact travel for the rest of 2025.
Two Culverts to be Replaced In Dutchess County
The Dutchess County Department of Public Works (DPW) will start work to replace two culverts on North Quaker Hill Road (CR-68) between Byrd’s Hill Road and the Connecticut state border, in the Town of Pawling on Monday, April 28.
This project includes replacing the culverts and installing new inlet and outlet walls, as well as widening the road to include the addition of shoulders and installing new guiderails to increase safety for pedestrians and motorist.
People living in the area will be granted access, all other drivers will be told to follow detours.
Construction Expected Until 2026
The work zone area on North Quaker Hill Road will be closed, with a detour posted posted along North Quaker Hill Road, New York State Route 22/55, Connecticut Route 55, Gaylordsville Road (Connecticut Route 39), and Tabor Road.
The road will be reopened to traffic "by the end of 2025," officials warn.
"Motorists are advised to plan for additional time and to exercise extra caution near the construction site and on the detour, obey the posted speed limits, and traffic advisory signs and the directions from flaggers near the work zone to ensure the safety of workers and other motorists," the Dutchess County Department of Public Works told Hudson Valley Post in an email.
