New York State Prisoners Just Got A Shocking Free Privilege

New York just announced a major new policy for inmates. Starting August 1, this controversial change becomes official in every state prison.

New York State is allowing prisoners to make phone calls for free.

New York State To Allow Inmates To Make Free Phone Calls

Canva Canva loading...

The state corrections department confirmed the changes on Tuesday. Starting August 1, phone calls made by incarcerated individuals in New York, on tablets or facility

phones, "will be free of charge," state officials confirmed.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The reason for the change is to help "prepare individuals in custody for successful reentry and community reintegration," officials say.

"This significant policy change eliminates financial barriers to communication and aims to strengthen the vital connections between incarcerated individuals and their loved ones. Maintaining meaningful relationships with family and friends is a key factor in promoting positive behavior and successful reintegration upon reentry to the community, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in a statement.

Prisoners were previously allowed to receive three free phone calls per week, each free call was capped at 15 minutes.

Will Help Department's Prison Reentry Goals

Canva Canva loading...

Officials say this helps the department's reentry goals.

"Understanding the value of family ties while in prison is crucial – not only for emotional support, but for improving an individual’s outcomes while incarcerated and when returning to society, thus reducing recidivism," Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III stated. "When incarcerated people maintain meaningful relationships, they are better positioned for success."

Funding for the free calls is part of the department's operating budget, officials note.

Crossing New York State Lines With These Could Land You In Jail

These Wanted Criminals Are Armed & Dangerous In New York State Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."