New York Prisoners Given Cellphones By Hudson Valley Officer

Two men, including an officer working in the Hudson Valley, confessed to providing prisoners with cellphones.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace confirmed to Hudson Valley that a now former correction officer was sentenced.

Sing Sing Correctional Facility Correction Officer Sentenced.

Jose Estevez-Luciano, 35, of Yorktown Heights worked at the Sing Sing Correctional Facility, in Ossining. He was to 1 to 3 years in state prison over a scheme to smuggle cellphones into the facility to incarcerated individuals.

"Correction officers are entrusted with maintaining facility safety and protecting incarcerated individuals, staff and visitors, in part by rooting out contraband. Scheming to undermine these safeguards, all for personal enrichment makes our prisons less safe and erodes public trust in government," Cacace stated.

In late 2024, he pleaded guilty to one count each of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, Bribe Receiving in the Second Degree, Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree and Official Misconduct.

Accused Of Providing Inmates With Cellphones

Estevez-Luciano and a co-conspirator, 25-year-old Francis De La Cruz of Sleepy Hollow, were initially charged in a 40-count indictment with conspiring to smuggle cellphones to individuals incarcerated at Sing Sing, in exchange for payment, between October 2021 and August 2023.

“The vast majority of correction officers are law-abiding public servants who work a thankless, often dangerous, job, day in and day out. Correction staff who flout the law are the exception, not the rule. But we will not hesitate to pursue cases against officers who breach their oath of office," Cacace added.

De La Cruz pleaded guilty in November to two counts of the indictment. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 6.

