Thousands Fleeing Florida, California, Texas For New York State

A new report determined thousands of people from Florida, California and Texas are fleeing their states for New York.

Do you know where you're neighbors are from?

New York State's Population Grows

Canva Canva loading...

According to recent US Census Bureau data, despite nearly 121,000 New Yorkers fleeing the state in 2024, New York's overall population grew by 129,881.

This means that despite many Empire State residents moving out of the state, more people moved to New York than left.

21,000 Move From The Sunshine State To The Empire State

Canva Canva loading...

The question is, where are they coming from?

According to recent data, over 12,000 people from Texas moved to the Empire State, while over 21,000 people moved from Florida to New York State.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

However, neither is in the top 3 of states sending the most residents to New York State.

These States Are Sending The Most People To New York State

Below are the states sending the most people to New York.

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New York using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The list was created by Stacker, which determined the states where the most people are moving to New York by using data from the Census Bureau.

Hudson Valley Post learned the six top reasons why Empire State residents are leaving New York State.

The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out Why are so many New Yorkers leaving the state? It has been a popular discussion over the last few years, and an issue that was even addressed recently by Governor Hochul as one we the state needs to fix. The pandemic has certainly influenced the ratio of folks leaving New York versus those moving in, but there are a multitude of reasons why New Yorkers move out. Here are the top 6 according to United Van Lines. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State These five places from New York State are among the 22 most dangerous cities in the Northeast.

Top 8 Reasons Why New Yorkers Plan To Leave Below are the top reasons why so many say they plan to leave New York State