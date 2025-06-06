Thousands Fleeing Florida, California, Texas For New York State
A new report determined thousands of people from Florida, California and Texas are fleeing their states for New York.
Do you know where you're neighbors are from?
New York State's Population Grows
According to recent US Census Bureau data, despite nearly 121,000 New Yorkers fleeing the state in 2024, New York's overall population grew by 129,881.
This means that despite many Empire State residents moving out of the state, more people moved to New York than left.
21,000 Move From The Sunshine State To The Empire State
The question is, where are they coming from?
According to recent data, over 12,000 people from Texas moved to the Empire State, while over 21,000 people moved from Florida to New York State.
However, neither is in the top 3 of states sending the most residents to New York State.
These States Are Sending The Most People To New York State
Below are the states sending the most people to New York.
The list was created by Stacker, which determined the states where the most people are moving to New York by using data from the Census Bureau.
Hudson Valley Post learned the six top reasons why Empire State residents are leaving New York State.
Top 8 Reasons Why New Yorkers Plan To Leave
