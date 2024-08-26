New York Parents “Tricked” Into Buying Unhealthy Supermarket Food

Around 60 percent of food for newborns and toddlers doesn't meet nutrition standards.

That's according to the results of a new study that's leaving parents terrified.

The findings were published last week in the in the journal Nutrients.

Researchers tested over 650 products sold in the top 10 grocery chains in the U.S. for children 6 months to 3 years old.

“Early childhood is a crucial period of rapid growth and when taste preferences and dietary habits form, potentially paving the way for the development of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and some cancers later in life,” the study's co-author, Dr. Elizabeth Dunford, a professor of nutrition at the University of North Carolina said, according to NPR.

The food was compared to nutrition standards set by the World Health Organization, in 2022.

"Despite growing concerns over the increasing popularity and health impact of commercial foods for infants and toddlers, no nutrition or promotional guidelines currently exist for the United States," the study states.

Key Findings: 60 Percent Don't Meet Nutritional Requirements

Of the 651 products tested,

60% failed to meet nutritional requirements

70% failed to meet protein requirements

44% had too much sugar

25% didn't meet calorie requirements

20% had too much sodium

"Time-poor parents are increasingly choosing convenience foods, unaware that many of these products lack key nutrients needed for their child's development and tricked into believing they are healthier than they really are," Dunford added.

Products Sold At Walmart, Costco, Target, Sam's Club, Aldi, More

Researchers tested food from retailers retailers in North Carolina, including Walmart, Target, Sam's Club, Aldi, Costco, Kroger, Ahold Delhaize and Publix.

Dunford later told Newsweek she doesn't believe the "intent is malicious.

"The intent is to sell products. It is no secret that food companies will use marketing tactics to sell their products and baby foods are no exception," Dunford told Newsweek.

