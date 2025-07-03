Holiday Warning Issued As Protests, Threats Loom In New York

Gov. Hochul confirms New York is on high alert for the July 4th weekend. Police, National Guard, and state agencies are watching for threats.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is confirming New York State remains on high alert.

Increased Security Across New York State For July 4th Weekend

Federal Agents Target Immigrant Gangs On Long Island Getty Images loading...

Gov. Hochul announced that police will be police are increasing their presence at large events throughout New York this July 4th holiday due to heightened tensions in New York and across the globe.

"Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority — especially as families gather to celebrate this holiday weekend," Hochul told Hudson Valley Post in a statement.

Police have already been on increased alert because of the recent conflict in the Middle East.

The National Guard remains deployed at major transportation hubs, as well as bridges and tunnels in New York City, and that the state is actively monitoring social media activity and continues to be on high alert for any cyberthreats.

NYPD Increases Security In Subway Stations After Brooklyn Shooting Getty Images loading...

Lone Actors Are The Biggest Threats

Hochul says federal partners believe "lone wolf actors" are the biggest threat to New Yorkers.

"New Yorkers should never be intimidated by threats of violence or terror," Hochul stated. "Our federal partners reiterated yesterday that lone wolf actors remain the greatest potential threat, including during the upcoming July 4th holiday."

Cybersecurity stevanovicigor loading...

If You See Something Suspicious, Report It.

The governor reminds New Yorkers that if they see something, to say something. New Yorkers can report suspicious activity to police, 911, or call the New York State Terrorism Tips Hotline at 1-866-SAFENYS (1-866-723-3697). Your vigilance can help keep us all safe.”

State officials are also on alert because boycotts and protests are set to occur across New York State on July 4th.

