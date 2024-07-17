New York On ‘High Alert’ After ‘Jaws’ Closes Down Many NY Beaches

New York State is in the midst of another heat wave. But those trying to beat that heat are dealing with sharks swimming dangerous close to shore.

A Long Island Beach was closed on Monday after a shark was spotted near shore.

Shark Closes Long Island, New York Beach

A 7-foot long shark was spotted swimming about 25 feet from the shore at Lido Beach Monday afternoon.

Town of Hempstead lifeguards confirmed the sighting as swimmers were evacuated and swimming was restricted. Swimmers were quickly evacuated from the water after the shark was spotted.

Swimming has resumed at the beach as the the Town of Hempstead Shark Patrol tracks the shark's location.

Sharks Spotted At Popular Long Island Beaches

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin confirmed "recent shark sightings" at Hewlett Pt. Beach and Atlantic Beach. He says experts are on "high alert."

"With recent shark sightings, our Shark Patrol is on high alert . We're using drones and new watercraft to keep our beaches safe," Clavin stated on Facebook.

Sharks Recently Spotted Near Other New York Beaches

There were a few shark sightings on Thursday that closed down parts of Rockaway Beach in New York City.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry released drone video on Thursday saying "Jaws" was spotted.

"Be Advised! Our drones have sighted jaws at Rockaway Beach-84th street. Beach will be closed from 64th street to 104th street. Our drones will continue to monitor the waters for any other shark sightings or swimmers in distress," Daughtry wrote.

Another shark was spotted at Rockaway Beach near Beach 127 by NYPD’s drones on Sunday, according to Daughtry.

There were at least three reported shark sightings on Thursday.

Many sharks was spotted in New York last summer. A number of people were attacked.

Five Attacked By Sharks In New York In Span Of Two Days

In July 2023, five people were bitten in a span of just two days in and around Long Island.

New York City Woman Nearly Killed By Shark

