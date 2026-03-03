New York State On Alert As Winter Vomiting Disease Surges
Norovirus, also known as "winter vomiting disease," is spreading in New York State.
Norovirus Impacts Families Across New York State
One reader bluntly told us, "It comes out both ends."
She told us the contagious virus impacted her entire family and many students connected to her child's school.
If you get infected, she recommends all stock up on chicken broth, bananas, and toast.
Norovirus Is Highly Contagious
Norovirus is highly contagious. It spreads rapidly through direct contact with infected individuals, consuming contaminated food or water, or touching contaminated surfaces.
It causes severe vomiting and diarrhea, with particles easily becoming airborne or lingering on surfaces for weeks.
Symptoms typically appear 12 to 48 hours after exposure. The virus is most contagious during symptoms and up to 3 days after recovery.
Currently Spreading In New York State
Wastewater data indicate norovirus is currently spreading in New York.
Some of the highest levels were reported in New York City, the surrounding areas and Central New York.
According to the CDC, the Northeast region of the U.S. is reporting the highest positive test rates for norovirus.
Prevention
Health officials note that the virus is highly contagious and resistant to alcohol-based hand sanitizers.
The best steps for prevention include:
- Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use bleach-based cleaners to disinfect surfaces, as other disinfectants may not be effective.
- Stay home for at least 48 hours after symptoms resolve
