New York Officials Worry Hurricanes May Cause Massive Shortages

The recent hurricanes in the south are causing issues for New Yorkers.

On Thursday, less than 24 hours after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on a potential shortage in the Empire State.

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post informed readers that Hurricane Milton was causing travel issues for New Yorkers. Milton hit about two weeks after Hurricane Helene

Officials say the hurricanes may lead to a shortage of IVF. Hochul issued an update on New York's response to the potential disruption of the intravenous fluid supply in New York State.

IVF Shortages Possible

"While there is no official shortage of IV fluid in New York State at this time, the State is actively coordinating with federal officials and local health officials to assess the impact of any current or future disruption," Hochul's office states.

Plant That Supplies Majority Of IVF Closed Due To Hurricane

Officials are worried about a shortage because Hurricane Helene forced the closure of a plant in Marion, North Carolina.

“The safety and wellbeing of New Yorkers is my top priority – and I’m closely monitoring the supply of IV fluids in our state,” Hochul said.

The plant supplies over 60 percent of all IV fluids used in the United States, including in New York State.

The New York State Department of Health issued guidance on Wednesday to healthcare providers statewide as part of a multifaceted response to limitations on shipments of IVF.

“The State Health Department is working hard to ensure facilities are able to provide vital, lifesaving care amid this potential nationwide shortage of IV fluids," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. "By issuing this guidance, we are ensuring the current supplies of IV fluids are available for the most critical patients until the supply chain is stabilized.”

The federal government is working with Baxter to manage their inventory and minimize supply disruption as they continue to work to fully restore their manufacturing operations, according to Hochul's Office.

