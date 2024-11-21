A joint plan would increase wages for many living in New York State while "improving" life for others in the Empire State.

On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced a proposal from the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey.

New York, New Jersey Wants Cost-of-Living Increases For Many Workers

The plan would provide annual "cost-of-living" increases to airport workers making minimum wage. The goal is to retain workers while also "improving customer service."

“We are taking a significant step forward in ensuring that the hardworking individuals who serve in the region's airports are paid fairly and equitably for their contributions,” Governor Hochul said. “This proposal guarantees annual wage increases tied to the cost of living, providing workers with the stability they need to thrive, while ensuring their pay rises alongside the economy. I will also be introducing an amendment to the Healthy Terminals Act during session next year to improve benefits for these workers. This is how we build a fairer, stronger New York for all.”

In 2018, the Port Authority Board of Commissioners last made a minimum wage policy. That brought the wages of airport workers to a minimum of $19 per hour as of September 2023. However, that policy didn't have any more raises.

The new plan would provide "annual increases to the wages of thousands of airport workers" at John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports.

Wages would increase starting in January 2025, with automatic increases tied to the "regional cost of living, consistent with the minimum wage policies of the states of New York and New Jersey," according to Hochul's office.

The plan provides three upfront increases of $0.75 in January 2025, July 2025, and January 2026. Starting in 2027 raises would be linked to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI) three-year moving average for the Northeast region.

The proposal also provides for the wage to increase to $25 in September 2032 if that level has not already been reached through the annual CPI increases.

