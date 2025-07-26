Why New York State May See The Most Vibrant Fall In Years
Experts are predicting the most dazzling foliage New York has seen in years. Get ready for leaf peeping season like never before.
The Hudson Valley is in the midst of another heat wave. But relief might be coming --- this fall.
Cold Fall Predicted For New York State
In its 2025 Fall 2025 Weather Predictions, The Old Farmer’s Almanac forecasts a "cooler-than-average" fall for the East Coast. The majority of the United States should see warmer than normal Fall.
September's average temperature is expected to be 59 degrees, which is 2 degrees below normal, while October's average is predicted at 46 degrees, three degrees below average.
Dry Fall Predicted For Empire State
New Yorkers should also enjoy a dry Fall. The region can anticipate below-average rainfall, the Old Farmer’s Almanac reports.
"Look for scattered showers, brief warm spells, and overall chilly weather," the Old Farmer’s Almanac states.
September may bring more rain than October, officials say.
Upstate New York Fall Foliage May Be Best Ever
Why should New Yorkers be excited about the chance of a cold and dry fall? Well, officials say it creates the potential for "pretty foliage" due to the cooler and drier conditions.
"The cool temperatures and below-average rainfalls could translate to some pretty foliage in the Northeastern region," the Old Farmer’s Almanac said.
Leaves should start changing color in New York in September, with peak times coming in October.