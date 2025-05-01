New York Man Leaves Hudson Valley Friend “Lifeless, Unrecognizable”
The victim was punched and kicked in the head over 30 times.
A Lower Hudson Valley Man was sentenced for the brutal beating death of his friend.
White Plains Man Sentenced For 2022 Murder
Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that 27-year-old Jare Diaz of White Plains, New York was sentenced Friday to 16 years to life in state prison.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Diaz left Otoniel Guzman-Desdicho "lifeless and unrecognizable" after a beating in 2022.
“Otoniel Guzman-Desdicho should still be alive today. Mr. Diaz’s depraved and unprovoked attack shattered a loving family, and I hope this significant sentence helps provide them with a measure of closure," DA Cacace said.
Vicious Beating Around Thanksgiving IN 2022 In Westchester County, New York
Guzman-Desdicho was 38 years old when he and Diaz began talking while walking in White Plains on Nov. 26, 2022, at 11:30 p.m.
Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State
After a brief chat, Diaz launched an unprovoked attack. Guzman-Desdicho was punched and kicked in the head over 30 times.
See More: Upstate New York Home To World's Cleanest, Most Beautiful Lake
"This attack left Guzman-Desdicho lifeless and unrecognizable on the pavement, only a few blocks from the Westchester County Court. He was soon transported to Westchester Medical Center, where he was declared brain dead," the Westchester County DA's office told Hudson Valley Post.