New York Man Kills Stepfather, Sets 3 Fires At Mom’s Hudson Valley Home
A Hudson Valley man killed his stepfather and set his mom's home on fire.
The Westchester County man convicted of killing his stepfather has received the maximum sentence for the crime.
Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced For Killing Stepfather, Burning Down Mom's Home
On Tuesday, a Westchester County judge sentenced 32-year-old Shane Gilleo to 30 years to life in state prison for murder in the second degree and arson in the third degree.
Reeves fatally stabbed his stepfather, 48-year-old Edward Reeves in September 2022.
Fatal Stabbing in Peekskill, New York
Around midnight on Sept. 14, 2022, Gilleo stabbed his stepfather seven times in the arm, abdomen, thigh and chest with a knife in a parking lot outside his grandmother’s Peekskill apartment on North James Street.
Reeves was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla where he died from his injuries.
Gilleo then fled the scene to his mom's nearby home.
Westchester County, New York Fire Tied To Fatal Stabbing
Eleven hours later, at about 11:30 a.m., Gilleo barricaded himself inside his mother’s Peekskill apartment on Grant Avenue as Peekskill police surrounded the two-family residence in an attempt to get him to surrender.
He then set three separate fires inside the apartment before punching out the windows and jumping out of a second-story window.
The apartment was rendered unlivable.
“This defendant murdered Edward Reeves in cold blood and then lit his own mother’s home on fire. Today’s sentence holds this defendant fully accountable for his violent and deadly actions," DA Rocah said.
At the time of the crimes, Gilleo was on federal supervised release from prison and subject to home confinement with an ankle monitor, according to the Westchester County DA's office.
Gilleo was found guilty on both felony charges in August following a two-week trial.
