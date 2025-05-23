New York Loses One Of America’s Oldest Bowling Alleys

America's fourth-oldest bowling alley, which somewhat secretly called New York State home, has closed.

Last year, Hudson Valley Post reported on the oldest bowling alley in New York State.

New York's Oldest Bowling Alley Located In Syracuse, New York

Solvay Recreation Alleys in Syracuse, New York, is the Empire State's oldest bowling alley. It opened up in 1923!

Oldest.Org said Solvay Recreation Alleys is "charming," and because it doesn't have an official website or social media, it was "more of a local secret."

Cheap Prices At New York's Oldest Bowling Alley

It was also beloved for its very cheap prices.

Bowling Alley Closes After Owner Dies

Solvay Recreation Alleys owner John Zollo recently passed away at the age of 61. The bowling alley has been in the Zollo family for 95 years.

A sign outside the bowling alley says Solvay Recreation Alleys is closed "indefinitely."

Zollo's son told Syracuse.com the business has been closed for months as his father battled cancer. He said he wasn't sure if the family would reopen. Posts on social media show the family selling bowling balls, shoes, and more.

