New York Leaders To “King” Trump, ” We’ll See You In Court”

New York State leaders are reacting after President Donald Trump pumped the brakes on a controversial first-in-the-nation program.

Trump's White House Ends Controversial Congestion Pricing In New York City

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called the toll a slap in the face to working-class New Yorkers.

The former Real World Boston star (yes, that's correct) says he's ending the program because the toll program leaves drivers without any free highway alternative, and instead, takes more money from working people to pay for a transit system and not highways.

"It’s backwards and unfair. The program also hurts small businesses in New York that rely on customers from New Jersey and Connecticut," Duffy stated. "Every American should be able to access New York City regardless of their economic means. It shouldn’t be reserved for an elite few.”

The program charged drivers $9 to enter Manhattan's 60th Street.

Trump took to Truth Social Wednesday, proclaiming

Congestion Pricing is dead. Manhattan and all of New York is saved. Long live the king.

New York State To Sue

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the MTA said within minutes she filed a lawsuit.

“Public transit is the lifeblood of New York City and critical to our economic future — as a New Yorker, like President Trump, knows very well," Hochul stated. “We are a nation of laws, not ruled by a king. The MTA has initiated legal proceedings in the Southern District of New York to preserve this critical program. We’ll see you in court.”

Hochul says since the first-in-the-nation program took effect last month, congestion has dropped dramatically adding:

Broadway shows are selling out and foot traffic to local businesses is spiking. School buses are getting kids to class on time, and yellow cab trips increased by 10 percent. Transit ridership is up, drivers are having a better experience, and support for this program is growing every day.

Hochul said she's "very confident" New York will prevail and she also made it clear the tolling cameras will remain turned on.

MTA Chief Janno Lieber proclaimed, "New York ain't going back," adding that the city tried gridlock for 60 years and that it didn't work, costing the economy billions of dollars.

