New York Leader Wants State To Do More To Prevent Deaths By Mosquitos

The worst mosquito season in years led to the death of a Hudson Valley man.

Following the passing of an Ulster County resident, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for more funding to combat viruses that are spread by mosquitoes.

First New York State Death From EEE Since 2015

Close-Up Of Mosquito FEMA /Getty Images loading...

Last month, for the first time in about a decade, New York State reported a human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, EEE, a rare mosquito-borne virus.

EEE is a serious and often fatal mosquito-borne disease with no vaccine.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

The Ulster County resident who was infected by EEE passed away. The individual was bitten by an infected mosquito and was the first person in New York to test positive for the virus since 2015.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis Spreading In New York State

Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, is a rarer, but "extremely serious," viral disease spread by mosquitoes that can affect people and horses.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Following "one of the worst mosquito seasons New York State has seen in recent memory," Senator Schumer wants the CDC to work with the EPA to figure out a plan to work with New York State and local communities to survey and track mosquitoes.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

He also wants $65 million in federal funding to go to the CDC’s Vector-Borne Diseases programs, which includes EEEV and West Nile.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

“We have seen an unsettling spike in cases of EEEV among horses and West Nile Virus. I am here to launch a two-pronged push to get the feds to step up efforts to support New York & local officials and surge the resources to zap these bugs and beat back these diseases before they spread," Schumer said.

Colors To Wear In New York To Avoid Getting Bit By Mosquitos Experts have learned what colors you should wear to avoid getting bit by mosquitos and what colors attract mosquitos. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

How to protect yourself against West Nile, and other mosquito-borne diseases

How to protect yourself against West Nile, other mosquite-borne diseases According to the New Jersey Department of Health, residents should take the following steps to help prevent diseases transmitted by the bite of a mosquito. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Keep Reading: