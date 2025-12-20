New York Law Could Have Massive Impact On Presidential Election

New York lawmakers want to make a change that could greatly impact the next Presidential election.

There's a proposal in New York to move up the date of New York's presidential primaries in 2028.

New York State Lawmakers Want To Change Date Of Presidential Primary

New York State lawmakers have recently introduced legislation to change the date of the presidential primary to Super Tuesday in 2028.

The bill would move the primaries for both parties from April to Super Tuesday, which is usually held on the first Tuesday in March.

Lawmakers believe this would give New Yorkers a super voice and a greater say in the nomination process.

Why New York Democrats Say A Change Is Needed

New York Democrats, State Senator James Skoufis and Assemblymember Landon Dais introduced bills this month. The lawmakers say a change is needed because New York's presidential primaries have lost relevance, because Super Tuesday often determines the eventual nominees.

“Despite our population’s size, economic and cultural importance, and deep diversity, New York’s role in picking our nation’s presidential nominees has been relegated to the sidelines by a primary date that arrives too late to matter,” Skoufis stated.

The 2024 presidential primary in New York was held on April 2. Both parties had their nominees announced on March 12, nearly a month before New Yorkers cast their votes.

In fact, in 8 of the last 10 presidential election cycles, at least one major party's nominee was already effectively decided before New Yorkers went to the polls.

"With this bill, our votes will count. Moving our primary date to Super Tuesday guarantees New Yorkers a real voice in deciding our next President," Skoufis added.

