Rare Trump Dollar Sparks Political Firestorm in New York

New Yorkers might be able to get their hands on a rare $1 coin with President Trump's face on it.

But one New York lawmaker is pushing back.

Treasury Department Defends $1 Trump Coin

The Treasury Department is moving ahead with plans to put Donald Trump’s face on a one-dollar coin, and it’s stirring up plenty of controversy.

The department says it is authorized to issue the currency under the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020, and the plans come as the nation prepares to commemorate its 250th anniversary.

The Trump administration moves forward with its effort.

Democrats Fight Back

The move has turned what should be a simple collectible coin into a full-blown political debate. Supporters argue it’s a harmless nod to history, while opponents say it’s arrogance at its finest.

Democrats have raised objections as the legislation being cited does not specifically reverse or cancel an 1866 law that prevents living people from appearing on currency.

That 1866 law hasn’t been overturned, which means the Trump coin could be skating on shaky ground, Democrats say.

New York Democratic Lawmaker To introduce the TRUMP Act

New York Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres plans to introduce the TRUMP Act. TRUMP stands for The Restrict Ugly Money Portraits Act.

The bill would make it illegal for any sitting president or White House leader to print currency featuring themselves.

For New Yorkers, this is another reminder that politics can turn up in the most unexpected places—even in your pocket change.

