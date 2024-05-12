New York Landmark Named Biggest &#8216;Tourist Trap&#8217; In The World

New York Landmark Named Biggest ‘Tourist Trap’ In The World

Some will agree while others are shocked. Do you think this New York State landmark is the biggest "tourist trap" in the world?

The online language learning platform Preply, Recently put out a survey of over 80 iconic locations around the globe to determine "The World's Most Stressful Tourist Traps."

"Tourist Traps" New York State Residents Dream To Visit

Many "tourist traps" are actually destinations on many New Yorker's bucket lists. I know many family members or friends who dream of seeing this "tourist traps" in person. Of course, they don't think of it as a "tourist trap."

Before I share the world's biggest tourist trap, which is located in New York State, let's go over some "tourist traps" that made the top 20 that may surprise you. It certainly surprised me.

  • #17 Colosseum: Rome, Italy
  • #10 Guinness Storehouse: Dublin, Ireland
  • #7 The Blue Lagoon: Reykjavik, Iceland
  • #3 Checkpoint Charlie: Berlin, Germany
  • #2 Eiffel Tour: Paris, France

Times Square Biggest Tourist Trap In The World

Times Square is the biggest tourist trap on the globe, according to research from Preply.

"Its legendary status attracts approximately 330,000 people daily – which some say makes it a stressful and overcrowded experience," Preply states.

 

However, Times Square is still labeled a "tourist trap" that will leave many disappointed, according to Preply.

