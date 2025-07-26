Upstate New York Lake One Of The Best For Swimming In America

An Upstate New York lake that's America's cleanest continues to get praised.

With summer in full swing, New Yorkers are looking to cool off. So what's the best lake in the Empire State to beat the heat?

Upstate New York Is Home To The Best Swimming Lake In The Empire State

If you want the very best lake, head Upstate. That's what Reader's Digest says while naming the "26 Best Lakes for Swimming in the U.S. This Summer."

All 26 lakes highlighted are easy to access, with clean water and "absolutely stunning" views.

Lake George Among Best Lakes In America

According to Reader's Digest, Lake George is one of America's best lakes for swimming. It's the only body of water in the Empire State to be honored by Reader's Digest.

"Stretching 32 scenic miles from Lake George to Ticonderoga and cradled by emerald-green mountains, this sparkling lake is a swimmer’s dream," the publication states about Lake George.

Upstate New Yorkers know that Lake George is known for its scenic beauty, clear waters, and views of the surrounding mountains.

Lake George Is America's Cleanest Lake

Reader's Digest said that to make its list, the lake needed to be clean. So it's probably no surprise as to why Lake George made the list.

The lake in Upstate New York was recently named the cleanest lake in America by A-Z Animals, while other publications believe the lake has some of the "bluest waters" in the United States.

Thomas Jefferson Called Lake George America's Most Beautiful

In 1791, while visiting Lake George, one of our Founding Fathers, Thomas Jefferson, called Lake George "the most beautiful water I ever saw."

