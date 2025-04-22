New York Just Changed A Law Nearly Everyone Breaks
A major everyday act for many New Yorkers is finally set to be legal.
Jaywalking is about to be legal across New York City.
Jaywalking Legal In New York City
The New York City Department of Transportation officially revised its rules about jaywalking during a hearing Thursday.
Jaywalking is defined as crossing a street illegally, outside of the designated crosswalk, or disregarding traffic signals.
Jaywalking is considered dangerous because drivers might not be expecting a person to cross the street outside of the crosswalk area.
A person getting hit by a car can lead to severe injuries, or in some cases, death.
The New York City Department of Transportation hearing came after lawmakers passed a law to decriminalize jaywalking in late 2024.
“Let’s be real, every New Yorker jaywalks. People are simply trying to get where they need to go,” Councilwoman Mercedes Narcisse said. “Laws that penalize common behaviors for everyday movement shouldn’t exist
Tickets Cost $250
Last year, the NYPD issued 300 tickets for jaywalking. Fines cost up to $250.
The law was rarely enforced, but advocates to decriminalize jaywalking said people of color were "unfairly" targeted.
According to Narcisse, 90 percent of people ticketed for jaywalking in 2023 were issued to black and Latino people.
The rule change will officially take effect in about a month.
