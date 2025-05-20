When Will Inflation Rebate Checks Be Mailed Out To 8 Million New Yorkers?

Gov. Hochul just revealed when inflation rebate checks will be mailed out to more than 8 million New Yorkers.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is highlighting the inflation rebate checks that are coming to millions of New Yorkers and providing more key details.

Inflation Rebate Checks Coming To Millions Of New Yorkers

America Gets Tax Rebate Checks Getty Images loading...

Hochul said she pushed for inflation rebate checks in the recently signed state budget.

She pushed for the rebate checks because, due to inflation, New York State collected more in state sales taxes, and Hochul believes that money belongs to New Yorkers.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

New Yorkers do not need to take any action to receive a check.

How Much Money New Yorkers Can Expect In Their Inflation Rebate Check

America Gets Tax Rebate Checks Getty Images loading...

If you paid your taxes and fit under these guidelines, this is how much money you can expect.

If you’re married and make up to $150,000, you’ll get $400.



Couples making between $150,000 and $300,000 will see $300.



Single filers earning up to $75,000 can expect $200,



Single taxpayers making up to $150,000 will get $150.

When Will Checks Be Mailed Out To 8 Million New Yorkers?

Hochul announced checks will be mailed directly to eligible New Yorkers in more than eight million households in October and November of this year.

The inflation rebate check is part of how Hochul says the state budget is saving many New York families up to $5,000.

How New York State Is Saving Families $5,000

Highlights Of $254 Billion New York State Budget

More highlights of the latest state budget are below:

Highlights Of $254 Billion New York State Budget

The 20 Most Expensive Neighborhoods To Live In New York State

Places in New York with the Most Expensive Homes Gallery Credit: Stacker

Places in New York with the Most Expensive Homes