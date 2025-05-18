New York Inflation Rebate Check: How Much Money You’ll Receive

New York is sending out millions of inflation rebate checks—here’s how much cash could be coming your way and what you need to know before it arrives.

It's official! Millions of New Yorkers are set to receive their first-ever inflation rebate check.

Inflation Rebate Checks Are Coming In New York

Canva Canva loading...

Over the weekend, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul officially signed new legislation as part of the latest state budget that Hochul says will "put money back in the pockets of millions of New Yorkers."

“The cost of living is still too damn high, so I promised to put more money in your pockets — and we got it done,” Hochul stated. “Putting money back in the pockets of millions of families means helping New Yorkers afford the rising costs of groceries, raising kids, and just enjoying life.

New York State Saving Families $5,000

Mike Groll- Office of Governor Kathy Hochul Mike Groll- Office of Governor Kathy Hochul loading...

The inflation rebate check is part of how New York State leaders believe they are saving many families up to $5,000.

How New York State Is Saving Families $5,000

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

New York Sending Out $2 Billion To Residents

America Gets Tax Rebate Checks Getty Images loading...

According to Hochul's office, these "inflation rebate" checks are coming because New York has earned a lot of money from sales tax.

She says now is the time to give some of that money back.

$2 billion is being split up among 8 million taxpayers in New York.

How Much Money New Yorkers Can Expect In Their Inflation Rebate Check

America Gets Tax Rebate Checks Getty Images loading...

There's no need to sign up. If you paid your taxes and fit under these guidelines, this is how much money you can expect.

If you’re married and make up to $150,000, you’ll get $400.

Couples making between $150,000 and $300,000 will see $300.

Single filers earning up to $75,000 can expect $200,

Single taxpayers making up to $150,000 will get $150.

If you qualify, expect a check soon.

"When I said your family is my fight, I mean it — and I’ll never stop fighting for you," Hochul added.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

Timing details are still unclear, but if you’ve filed your taxes, sit tight—your refund could be in the mail soon.

What Are the 25 Least Expensive States to Live In?

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree