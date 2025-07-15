New York Ice Cream Facing Massive Ingredient Change

Major ice cream brands across New York are being forced to change, fast. Here's what’s getting banned, and why your favorite scoop may never taste the same again.

Major ice cream makers in the U.S. are eliminating artificial food dyes from their products by 2028.

Major Ice Cream Makers Announce Big Change

HHS Secretary Kennedy And Agriculture Secretary Rollins Make Announcement Getty Images loading...

Health and Human Services chief Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Monday. Kennedy thanked ice cream manufacturers for joining the movement to remove what he calls "bad" dyes from food production.

"The American people have made it clear—they want real food, without chemicals," Kennedy stated.

Officials confirmed that 90 percent of ice cream manufacturers have pledged to remove the artificial dyes from their ice cream by 2028.

40 Ice Cream Brands To Remove These Dyes

According to the International Dairy Foods Association, 40 ice cream companies are committing to removing Red 3, Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 from their ice cream and frozen dairy products.

A list of the 40 ice cream companies wasn't released.

