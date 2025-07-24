These New York Hotspots Just Made ‘World’s Best’ List

TIME just released its annual list of the best places on Earth. Several destinations, including one in the Hudson Valley, were honored.

TIME's annual list of the "World's Great Places" highlights what the publication calls the very best places in New York State.

TIME Highlights The Best Places In New York State

TIME highlights the best "Place To Stay," like hotels, resorts, cruises, homestay programs and more, as well as top "Place To Visit," think bars, restaurants, attractions and cultural institutions.

"In 2025, TIME will once again recognize the world's most extraordinary destinations to explore," TIME states. "We look for places to stay and places to visit across categories—hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, and more—around the world, with an eye toward the new and exciting."

The annual list highlights 100 destinations to stay or visit across the world. A handful of locations in New York were honored, including one in the Hudson Valley.

The Ranch Hudson Valley: Sloatsburg, New York

The Ranch Hudson Valley in Sloatsburg, New York, is the first destination in New York to make TIME's list for the best "Places To Stay."

A celebrity-favorite wellness retreat from Malibu quietly set up shop in the Hudson Valley. The Ranch Hudson Valley offers three or four-night stays packed with guided hikes, yoga, strength training, sound baths, and plant-based meals.

It's located on a 200-acre lakefront estate with a 1902 mansion once gifted by J.P. Morgan to his daughter.

Waldorf Astoria New York: New York City

It's probably no surprise that a New York City hotspot is also among the best places to stay in the World.

The Waldorf Astoria returned after an eight-year facelift. The iconic Park Avenue hotel reopened in the spring of 2025.

It now offers fewer rooms but with more luxury, and plenty of nods to its legendary past, including Cole Porter’s piano and that famous World’s Fair Clock.

The area was once full of presidents and Hollywood royalty. It's now been reimagined to cater to a more modern power crowd.

The Studio At Corning Museum Of Glass: Corning, New York

The Studio at Corning Museum of Glass was the only destination in New York State to make TIME's list of the best "Places To Visit."

Tucked in New York’s Finger Lakes region, The Studio at Corning Museum of Glass recently wrapped a massive $55 million expansion.

The historic Pyrex site has not been transformed to a global hub for glass art. It’s home to North America’s only large-scale glass casting center, where world-class artists can work on massive projects that once required a passport to Prague.

The upgraded space can host up to 100,000 people a year. Officials say no matter your skill level, you're treated like a pro.

