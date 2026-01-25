Upstate New York Hiker Falls Into River After Ignoring Warning

Forest rangers warned the Hudson Valley hiker it was too late to go. Hours later, an SOS went out in the middle of the night. Here’s what went wrong.

The New York State DEC rescued a hiker after forest rangers advised the hiker not to hike so late.

The rescue was highlighted in this week's DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review

Hiker Told To Late To Hike In Ulster County, New York

On Friday round 1:30 p.m., while on routine patrol along the Phoenicia East Branch Trail, Forest Ranger Jeffery found a 33-year-old from Hopewell Junction beginning a hike of Table Mountain.

According to the DEC, Ranger Jeffery "expressed concern over the late start," but the Dutchess County resident was "confident in their ability," and the hiker said they had the proper gear to proceed.

Over 12 hours later, at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the hiker sent an SOS from a satellite device with coordinates on Fisherman’s Path, which parallels the Neversink River. It’s a common trailless exit route for many of the Catskill peaks.

Wilderness Rescue After Hiker Falls Into River In Town of Denning, Ulster County

Icy road conditions delayed rangers response time.

Rangers Franceschina and Jeffery found the hiker at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The hiker was visibly suffering from rapidly progressing hypothermia after falling into the river and becoming fully submerged, officials say.

Rangers quickly changed the hiker into dry clothes, used a heated blanket, and provided hot liquids. After talking to the hiker, they learned the hiker changed plans and included Lone, Peekamoose, Table, and Rocky Mountains.

The hiker was helped to the trailhead and told to seek further medical attention if any swelling, blisters, or discoloration occurred. An update on the hiker's condition wasn't released.

