Race For New York’s Governor Is Now “Neck And Neck”

A new poll shows New York Governor Kathy Hochul's lead over her Republican challenger continues to shrink.

The latest polling information comes from Siena College

New Siena Poll Shows Gov. Hochul's Lead Over Bruce Blakeman Is Narrowing

Mike Pont, Getty Images Mike Pont, Getty Images

According to the Siena Poll, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman continues to gain on Gov. Hochul.

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The incumbent governor now leads Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman by ten points, according to Siena's research. Hochul led Blakeman by 20 points in Siena's last poll in June.

"In June, among registered voters, Hochul’s lead was twice as large, 52-32%," Siena pollster Steven Greenberg said.

At this point four years ago, Hochul led her Republican challenger by 14 points. She won the November 2022 election by six points.

Hochul Leads On Affordability, Small Lead On Public Safety

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Voters currently believe that Hochul is better on increasing affordable homes (16-point lead) and making prices more affordable (7-point lead). But she narrowly leads Blakeman on keeping New Yorkers safe, immigration, and developing New York's energy future.

The poll also determined that New Yorkers believe Blakeman is slightly more "honest" and getting "things done."

Blakeman Says Race Is "Neck And Neck"

Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

In response to the poll, Blakeman says the race is "neck and neck," according to his campaign's internal polling.

"All of the polls we have seen in the last two months have us virtually tied with Kathy Hochul," Blakeman said. "We know and she knows this race is neck and neck."

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