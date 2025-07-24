Governor Builds Massive $20M War Chest In New York

New York Governor Kathy Hochul already stacked a $20 million war chest, sending a clear message to anyone thinking about taking her on.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is ready to go to battle.

Elise Stefanik Likely To Run For New York Governor

House Intelligence Committee Continues Open Impeachment Hearings Getty Images loading...

New York Republican Representative Elise Stefanik is set to make a run for governor. According to several reports, Stefanik who represents New York's 21st district, has raised millions of dollars to launch a campaign.

Stefanik has yet to officially announce she's running against New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in the upcoming election in November. Fellow New York Republicans have been urging her to run, saying New York State needs her badly.

Gov. Kathy Hochul Raises Nearly $20 Million

New York Governor Kathy Hochul And NYC Mayor Eric Adams Make Announcement On Gun Violence Getty Images loading...

Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign continues to raise money for her campaign.

"While D.C. Republicans rip away New Yorkers’ health care, our campaign is building an operation not just to re-elect Governor Hochul, but to take back the House and elect leaders who stand up for New York families instead of caving to Trump," Hochul’s campaign manager Preston Elliott said.

The New York Post reports that Hochul raised around $4 million so far this year, for her reelection campaign, increasing her "massive campaign war chest" to $17.5 million.

"In the last six months, Governor Kathy Hochul has seen grassroots support pour in from every single county in the state as she fights back against Donald Trump and delivers real progress toward a safer, more affordable New York," Elliot said.

New York Governor Hochul Makes an Announcement Getty Images loading...

Stefanik has reportedly raised $4 million for her assumed run. Another challenger, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, reportledy has raised about $1.5 million.

Recent polls shows Hochul with big leads over all challengers.

Below is how each New York County voted in the previous governor election.

