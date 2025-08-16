New York Gas Station Home To 1 Of The Best Restaurants In America

Gas station food usually isn’t celebrity-worthy, but this one New York stop is drawing foodies and stars alike.

This New York gas station isn’t just for fuel—inside, you’ll find one of the country’s top restaurants, and foodies are lining up to prove it.

This New York Gas Station Is Known For Its Burgers

Yelp recently named 10 Don’t-Miss Gas Station Restaurants across the United States.

"When you think about buying food at a gas station, you’re probably envisioning shelves of beef jerky and candy bars, hot dogs spinning on rollers, and refrigerated sandwiches in triangular packages," Yelp states. "But these days, selected spots are raising the bar on quality and creativity, offering dishes that rival what you’d find in trendy in-town eateries."

One spot from New York made the list

Smacking Burger, New York City

Packed inside a Mobile in Lower Manhattan, you'll find one of the best burgers you'll ever try.

Tommy Hondros and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Torres, opened up Smacking Burger inside the Mobil Mart at 51-63 8th Ave in New York City last year.

Torres comes from a family of restaurant owners. She created the entire menu and is said to be very passionate about food.

The menu is full of "very affordable" burgers. The top burger is called the Big Smack. Which is made with two smashed patties topped with caramelized onions, Butter Crunch pickles, American cheese, and top-secret Smack Sauce on a Martin’s Sesame Potato Roll.

The sauce is made from scratch using fresh ingredients.

John Mayer & Andy Cohen Rave About Food From This Greenwich Village Gas Station

Musician John Mayer and his longtime friend Andy Cohen, of Bravo, recently feasted on a burger from Smacking Burger.

On Instagram, Cohen said his burger was "DELICIOUS."

