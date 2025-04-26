New York Families Could Soon Be Getting Paid—Here’s Why

Raising a kid in New York costs about $30,000 a year, but some help could be coming your way.

The federal government is considering a plan to pay New Yorkers $5,000 for each new child they have.

New York State is one of the most expensive states to raise a child.

"Baby Bonus" May Come To New Yorkers

The White House confirmed it supports ideas to try and convince people to get married and have children.

One proposal that's picking up steam is the so-called "baby bonus." If passed, every American mother would receive $5,000 after giving birth.

This is baby bonus is due to a decline in births across the nation in recent years.

President Trump Supports Baby Bonus

President Donald Trump supports the idea of providing moms bonuses after having a child.

"Sounds like a good idea to me," President Trump said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt provided more context, saying Trump is trying to "uplift American families."

"The president wants America to be a country where all children can safely grow up and achieve the American dream," he said.

How Much Does It Cost To Raise A Kid In New York

According to LendingTree, it now costs around $30,000 a year to raise a child. That's up nearly 40 percent since its previous study.

New York State is now the 8th most expensive state to raise a child. LendingTree reports it costs $29,327 a year in the Empire State to raise a child.

