New York State Scandal: Teacher’s Hot Mic Comments Go Viral

An 8th-grader was speaking when the unthinkable happened.

A college professor is facing intense scrutiny after making racist remarks during a New York City public school meeting.

College Professor Placed on Leave After Racist Remarks During NYC School Meeting

A Hunter College professor is facing intense scrutiny after making racist remarks during a New York City public school meeting

The incident occurred on February 10, during a virtual District 3 Community Education Council meeting. Allyson Friedman, a tenured associate professor of Biological Sciences at Hunter College, was attending as a parent.

During the meeting, while a Black eighth-grader raised concerns about her Upper West Side school, Friedman was caught on a hot mic saying, “They’re too dumb to know they are in a bad school.

She reportedly added,

“If you train a Black person well enough, they’ll know to use the back,” comments that drew immediate outrage from attendees."

Hunter College Confirms Educator Placed On Leave

Hunter College President Nancy Cantor called the comments “abhorrent” and confirmed Friedman would remain on leave during the investigation.

The clip of the meeting has gone viral, sparking widespread conversation about race, privilege, and accountability in public school discussions.

City officials, including the school chancellor and the mayor, quickly condemned the remarks. More than 1,200 people have signed a petition demanding Friedman’s termination.

Professor Apologies

Friedman has apologized. She said her words were taken out of context.

She adds that the microphone was accidentally left on and that she was attempting to discuss systemic racism with her child, not voice personal beliefs.

