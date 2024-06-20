New York Drivers Told To Not Get Gas At These Locations, Times
New Yorkers hitting the road are told to not fill up their gas tanks at a number of stations. The "record-breaking" heat is to blame.
A "record-breaking" heat wave is causing a number of issues for Empire State residents.
Record-Setting Heat Causing Many Issues In New York State
A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of New York State from Tuesday until 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The heat wave "may bring historic successive days of extreme heat," according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.
Temperatures are expected to be anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above normal. The heat is expected to peak by Thursday evening.
According to the CDC, over 1,200 people die each year from extreme heat across the United States. Heat is actually the top weather-related killer.
The National Weather Service issued these tips to keep you and your family safe during this heat wave. (Note: information about where New Yorkers are told to not refill their gas tanks is below these tips)
Tips To Say Safe During a Heat Wave In New York State
New Yorkers Traveling To These Locations Told To Not Refill Gas Tanks
Not refilling your gas tank when you need gas is nearly impossible. If you are on the go and need gas, you need gas to keep traveling towards your destination.
However, officials from four states and the National Weather Service would like all to plan ahead and not refill their gas tanks during certain times.
"Take whatever voluntary steps (you) can to reduce emissions that contribute to ozone formation," the National Weather Service states.
Gas Restrictions In Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Mississippi
I'm traveling to Tennessee in a few days. While Tennessee doesn't have any restrictions, if you plan to travel to Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, or Mississippi it's good to know these gas restrictions.
Officials in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi have a "no refill before 6 p.m." restriction in place, according to Newsweek.
Anyone in Oklahoma is told to only fill up gas tanks during the early morning hours or after the sun sets in the evening.
Restrictions are in place until at least the weekend.
