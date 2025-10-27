New York Foodies Alert: 1st Look At New Hudson Valley Diner

There's a new diner that owners say will become your "favorite spot" for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. We've got your first look at the menu.

Great news for food lovers in the Hudson Valley, a new diner is officially open!

Peekskill Diner Is Open For Business

Photo by Lee Cartledge on Unsplash Photo by Lee Cartledge on Unsplash loading...

The all-new Peekskill Diner has officially opened its doors on Monday, Oct. 27.

"We’re opening our doors to welcome you to the all-new Peekskill Diner — your new favorite spot for Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner in the heart of Peekskill! ," the diner wrote on Facebook.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Located at the corner of Broad Street and Park Street in downtown Peekskill, owners say this traditional American diner is set to become your go-to spot for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

"Bring your friends, your appetite, and your good vibes — we can’t wait to serve you!," the Peekskill diner added on Facebook.

To celebrate its grand opening, the diner is hosting a special Soft Opening event. The soft opening kicked off at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Now's your chance to experience their classic diner dishes, cozy atmosphere, and friendly service made for the whole family.

First Look At The Menu

american diner restaurant style in black and white tiles and red booths Petardj loading...

The diner plans to be open every day from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. We've got a sneak peek of the menu below.

The diner is located at 9 S Broad Street in Peekskill, at the site of the closed Lunita's Coffee Shop & Restaurant.

Keep Reading:

5 Hudson Valley Diners With The Best Portions

5 Hudson Valley Diners With The Best Portions Whether we want something for breakfast, lunch or dinner, we can rely on diners in the Hudson Valley to have all of these options. Their prices, portions and relaxed environment makes it a space that we enjoy returning to.

Let's see if you've been to these fan favorite diners in the Hudson Valley that are known for their best portions. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay, Facebook

The 10 Most Underrated Places To Live In New York