New York Desperately Trying To Fill “Thousands” Of High-Paying Jobs
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced how New York State is desperately trying to fill thousands of jobs.
Hochul announced several new resources to help New Yorkers find work at state agencies.
State Agencies Collaborate To Help Fill Important Job Openings in Public Service
It's all part of a massive push to bolster recruitment "for thousands of vacant openings with New York State agencies."
“Public service is a noble career, and state employees make a real difference in the lives of millions of New Yorkers daily - I encourage the best and brightest to join State service and make a positive impact in their communities today," Hochul said.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
State officials are trying to expand access and opportunities for potential jobseekers, and ease the pathway for those interested in a rewarding career in public service while growing and strengthening the Empire State’s economy.
Goodbye: Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures
Prospective Candidates Can Attend Workshops via New Statewide Career Centers and Learn More About Thousands of Diverse Jobs Currently Available in State Government
New Yorkers looking for work can now also attend workshops and job fairs statewide to learn more about available positions.
Anyone interested is told to visit the Centers for Careers in Government website to view upcoming events.
State Entrance Exams Waived for Most Positions Available to the Public; Fees Waived for Remaining Exams through 2025
New York State is also temporarily waiving the civil service exam requirements for thousands of vacant jobs open to the general public. For positions that do require exams, all state exam application fees are being waived through December 2025.
"It’s been a priority of my administration to support the existing state workforce and bolster their ranks by reducing barriers to employment and making it easier than ever to seek a job with New York State,” Hochul added.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
New Yorkers in search of careers are also encouraged to take advantage of NYSDOL’s many no-cost services, including the newly expanded Virtual Career Center, which utilizes cutting-edge technology to help connect New Yorkers to thousands of available job opportunities across New York State.
Key Links For Job Seekers In New York State
Job seekers are also encouraged to check out the New York State Job Bank, Part-Time Hiring Opportunities Job Bank, and NY Seasonal Jobs to browse available statewide jobs.
New Yorkers can also check out our Career Center Events and Recruitments Calendar to sign up for Virtual Workshops and Virtual Career Fairs.
26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State
26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State
Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree
Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Keep Reading:
Items from Your Childhood Now Worth Lots of Money
Items from Your Childhood Now Worth Lots of Money
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins