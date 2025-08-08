New York Demands Canada Act As Toxic Smoke Chokes State

New York lawmakers say it's time for Canada to stop sending wildfire smoke into our skies. Here's what they’re demanding from Canadian leaders.

This week would have been a B-E-A-Utiful week in the Hudson Valley. That is if the wildfire smoke coming from Canada didn't bamboozle things.

Wildfire Smoke From Canada Blankets New York State

Air quality alerts were issued for most of New York State this week. Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed the air quality was bad in the Empire State because of the "smoke from wildfires in Canada."

According to Hochul, the Lower Hudson Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, New York City, Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, and Central and Western New York regions were all impacted by the smoke coming from Canada.

On Tuesday, Hudson Valley residents told me they cancelled their pool plans because of the smoke. I did as well. The sun was out on Tuesday, but the hazy skies from the smoke made being outdoors for a long period of time unappealing.

New York State Republicans Want Canada To Act

On Wednesday, a pair New York's congressional members urged Canadian officials to take action related to the wildfires that caused poor air quality across New York.

Republican Leadership Chairwoman Elise Stefanik joined Congressman Nick Langworthy (R-NY) in urging Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to improve wildfire prevention and response.

"New York is facing another summer of significant air quality issues due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. State officials have advised residents to limit outdoor activity. Schools, camps, and events have been impacted. The scale and severity of these fires continues to raise concerns about Canada's forest mismanagement and lack of effective deterrence of human-caused fire," they wrote.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

The New York lawmakers wrote a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, requesting that Canada dedicate more resources to fire prevention and response. They believe New York communities have dealt with unacceptable levels of smoke from Canada over the past few years.

Stefanik and Langworthy are also hoping for more direct talks between New York and Canada to "address this health risk."

