AI has pretty much become an unavoidable tool to many of us - even if we don't intend or want it to be. Nearly every time you Google anything, the first result is typically an AI-generated answer.

Now, the New York DEC is sharing a warning to hikers, fishers, and anyone looking for information on preparing for their outdoor excursions.

New York DEC Shares Warning About Outdoor Prep

On Thursday, March 13, the New York DEC shared a post to Facebook flagging a couple of things to those looking for guidance on preparing for outdoor adventures.

"Using the internet can simplify planning efforts as a quick online search can yield hundreds of webpages’ worth of information in seconds." The post continued to explain, "But beware, AI (artificial intelligence) often combines information from multiple websites into one statement, placed at the very top of the search page when you search something. This AI-generated information is not always accurate or reliable."

So, let's put AI to the test!

AI vs. DEC

For the first comparison, I opened an in cognition tab and searched ""What to wear when hiking in the winter."

Googled generated a "Winter Hiking Gear Checklist" that listed:

Hiking Footwear

Gaiters

Extra Socks

Pants (with a photo of a man in khakis and a button-down shirt)

Layered Clothing

Hat (with a picture of a straw hat)

Sunscreen

Gloves (showing a picture of rubber gloves)

Technically, these are pretty along the lines of important things you should bring with you (except, you know, the proper weather-appropriate option of gloves, a hat and pants).

But when these results are placed beside the DEC's Winter Hiking Checklist, you can see why they've decided to share their warning about AI-results.

For example, here is the New York DEC's checklist just about what you should wear during Winter hiking:

Base layers of moisture-wicking fabric to keep your skin dry, insulating layers such as wool or fleece, and waterproof or water-resistant outer layers. Avoid cotton fabrics, which hold moisture.

Thick socks, a winter hat, and gloves or mittens.

Waterproof, insulated boots.

Skis or snowshoes, if snow depths are deeper than 8 inches.

Sunscreen (sunburns occur year-round) and sun glasses.

A watch or other time-keeping device.

There is much more detail on the types of fabrics you should be looking for and different qualities in your footwear selection.

The DEC's page goes on to outline different specifics on what to pack, what to do if you get lost, and more information on trail conditions you can expect to run into.

While there's always an element of the unknown when you wondering onto a hiking trail, there are many ways to be prepared. And in that preparation, just be sure to do your proper research beyond a couple of vague notes brought to you by AI.

