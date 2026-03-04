New York Communities With the Highest Cancer Rates Discovered

A new report out on cancer rates across New York shows big differences from county to county.

Here’s something that should get every Hudson Valley resident thinking about their health.

Cancer Rates In New York State

Rudyanto Wijaya Rudyanto Wijaya loading...

Fresh data breaking down cancer rates across every county in New York shows just how varied the risk can be depending on where you live.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Some areas have higher rates of new cancer diagnoses than others, and the differences are big enough that they can’t be ignored.

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in New York using data from the CDC. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The overall cancer incidence rate is higher in New York than the US Average. The New York average is 465.1 cases per 100,000 people compared to the national rate of 444.4.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Cancer is one of New York's leading causes of death.

What's number one? See the full list below.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

List Isn't About Fear, It's For Awareness

Health experts say this isn’t about fear, it’s about awareness.

Where you live can influence cancer risk because of age patterns, behaviors like smoking, and how accessible screenings and care are in your community.

If you haven’t had routine screenings or talked to your doctor yet this year, this report is your reminder to do it.

Cancer doesn’t wait, and neither should you.

Smoking Linked To 12 Cancers In New York State

Smoking Linked To 12 Cancers In New York State Here are the 12 most common tobacco-related cancers between 2016-2020

Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

13 Popular Foods Sold In New York That May Be Linked to Cancer

13 Popular Foods Sold In New York That May Be Linked to Cancer Red 3 is a known carcinogen. You can read about how it can affect the body HERE . These products currently contain the soon to be illegal additive. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart