New York Club Kid Director Sexually Abused Hudson Valley Kids, SP

A man who worked with children across many hometowns in the Hudson Valley was arrested following an investigation into a child being sexually abused.

The New York State Police Child Abuse Unit announced the arrest of an Orange County man.

New York State Police in conjunction with Child Protective Services arrested a Walden, NY man for Sexual Abuse

New York State Police, working in conjunction with Child Protective Services, received a complaint about a child under the age of 13-years-old being sexually abused by 34-year-old Josh Horner of Walden, New York

The investigation led to Horner’s arrest on Monday. He was charged with sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Director Of YMCA Cornwall Pine Bush, Valley Central, and Wallkill Kid Programs, and Walden Summer Camp Arrested

At the time of his arrest Horner was the Camp Director at Camp Robbins in Walden, NY, and Club Kid Director for program sites in Cornwall, Pine Bush, Valley Central, and Wallkill, according to the YMCA Middletown.

"We are aware that Josh Horner has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a minor. Immediately upon learning of the arrest and these charges, we placed Mr. Horner on Administrative Leave pending investigation of the matter," the YMCA Middletown stated. "We are appalled and deeply saddened by these allegations. Most importantly, though, our thoughts and prayers are with the child involved and their family."

Officials didn't release details of the alleged victims but the YMCA believes the charges are not associated with any children under his care.

"It is our understanding that these charges do not relate to the YMCA or any children under its care. Regardless, the YMCA will cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation of this matter. The YMCA has zero tolerance for child abuse of any kind," the YMCA added in a statement to the community.

More Victims Possible In Orange County, New York

New York State Police provided a mug shot of Horner, seen above because troopers believe there could be more victims in the Orange County area.

"Anyone with any additional information regarding Horner is urged to contact the New York State Police at (845) 344-5300," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Horner was sent to Orange County Jail in lieu of $5,000 or $15,000 bond. Horner was directed to return to the Town of Montgomery Court on September 1st, 2023, at 11:00 AM.

