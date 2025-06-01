New York Claims “Massive Victory” That Will Hurt Your Wallet

Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York just scored a major win. However, many New Yorkers don't share the same sentiment.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is claiming victory, "again."

New York Gov. Claims Congestion Pricing Victory

Hochul is reacting to a federal judge issuing a temporary restraining order that keeps congestion pricing in place in New York City -- for now.

“We’ve won — again," Hochul stated. "Judge Liman’s temporary restraining order is a massive victory for New York commuters, vindicating our right as a State to make decisions regarding what’s best for our streets."

The Trump White House and U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy have been calling for months for New York State to turn off the tolling cameras that charge New Yorkers about $9 to drive past 60th Street in New York City.

Duffy has threatened to strip the MTA of federal funding if the tolls stay on. The judge ruled against that.

"So here’s the deal: Secretary Duffy can issue as many letters and social media posts as he wants, but a court has blocked the Trump Administration from retaliating against New York for reducing traffic and investing in transit," Hochul added. “Congestion pricing is legal, it's working and we're keeping the cameras on.”

Hochul also said New York State has the right to control its traffic patterns, keep gridlock off our streets, and protect our clean air.

"We need to make the massive investments necessary to support our transit system and prevent it from falling into disarray and disrepair. Congestion pricing is the right solution to get us there," she said.

Gov. Hochul is calling this a massive win. But make no mistake — this victory is costing New Yorkers a fortune. Hudson Valley Post readers who are forced to pay the toll each day to get to work tell us that while they noticed less congestion at first, traffic appears to be back to normal.

So yes, it’s a “win” for Hochul. But for everyday New Yorkers who still can’t rely on public transit, it’s just another expensive loss.

