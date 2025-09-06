Massive New York Pipeline Wreaking Havoc In Hudson Valley

A massive pipeline from New York City to Canada is causing major headaches to Hudson Valley residents.

The Champlain Hudson Power Express pipeline is set to run hydropower from Canada to New York City.

Energy Pipeline Impacting Businesses, Drivers In Lower Hudson Valley

Gov. Hochul says the 339-mile Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line will deliver reliable, clean energy from Hydro-Québec in Canada directly to New York City.

The pipeline is set to be completed by 2026. But construction is reportedly negatively impacting businesses and drivers in North Rockland County.

The Rockland County Business Journal reports that over 40 local businesses have lost business due to the ongoing construction.

Customers simply avoiding these businesses because "construction has turned the area is an obstacle course."

Many Losing Tires Due To Construction

The construction is causing a "nightmare" for drivers thanks to a "disastrous traffic bottleneck."

On top of that, car repair technicians in the area are reporting a sharp increase in blown tires long Route 9W in Stony Point and Haverstraw.

A spokesperson for the pipeline says a hotline has been set up for anyone who believes they've had car damage as a result of the construction.

Governor Hochul’s office says the pipeline is key to hitting New York’s target of getting 70 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2030.

