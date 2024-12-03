New York officials are celebrating the unofficial start of winter in the Empire State.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is celebrating the official start of the 2024-25 ski season.

Hochul celebrated the the official start of the 2024-25 winter season with the daily opening of the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority (Olympic Authority) ski mountains on Black Friday.

Ski Season Begins In New York State

All three Olympic Authority mountains were scheduled to open on Black Friday. The Nordic ski area at Mt. Van Hoevenberg is expected to open in the very near future.

"Off-season upgrades, including new lifts, expanded snowmaking capabilities, lodge renovations and advanced snowmaking systems allows terrain to open earlier and extends operations deeper into the winter, offering greater consistency and more recreational opportunities," Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Gore, Whiteface and Belleayre Mountains, the three largest of the 52 operating ski areas in New York State, all previously opened for the winter season.

According to Hochul's office, "nearly every major New York metro area is within 90 minutes of top-tier winter recreation."

“We are proud to welcome New Yorkers and visitors of our great State to our world-class ski resorts this winter season,” Governor Hochul said. “Our investments in these facilities have strengthened the state’s winter tourism industry, creating jobs, driving economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for residents. These resorts offer unparalleled opportunities for recreation, ensuring that New York remains a top destination for winter sports enthusiasts.”

Ski Season Brings In Over $1 Billion

According to the Ski Areas of New York Economic Impact Analysis, spending at ski mountains in New York State is $1.322 billion.

"The ski industry helps to strengthen New York’s $137 billion winter tourism industry and drives economic growth in their respective communities," Hochul's office adds.

Ski resorts also created 13,000 full and part-time jobs, and generated $432 million in labor income.

