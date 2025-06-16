New York Bridge Shut Down Launches Massive Construction Plan

Thruway Authority

A $7.8 million construction project is underway in the Hudson Valley, shutting down a bridge that has stood for over 70 years.

Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post reported about a massive project to replace an over 70-year-old bridge that runs above the New York State Thruway in Orange County.

$7.8 Million Project in Newburgh, New York Begins

Thruway Authority
That project to remove and replace the 72-year-old Meadow Hill Road bridge over the New York State Thruway in Newburgh, Orange County began on Friday.

"The 72-year-old Meadow Hill Road bridge over the Thruway (I-87) in Newburgh (Orange County) will CLOSE to traffic at the end of the business day TOMORROW (Fri, 6/13) for removal and replacement," the New York State Thruway Authority warned just before construction started. "A new modern span will open next year."

Plan For Detours In Orange County, New York

Thruway Authority
Construction is expected to take a year. Drivers are told to follow the following detours.

Demolition of the bridge is expected to start in July and last for one week.

The new bridge crossing, which should last for 75 years, will be wider, add a sidewalk, and have a higher vertical clearance to enhance safety, officials say.

The new crossing feature:

  • Two 11-foot-wide travel lanes in each direction
  • 6-foot-wide shoulder on the south side
  • 5-foot-wide shoulder with a sidewalk that will be 5 feet 5 inches wide on the north side.

