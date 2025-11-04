Item Found In Most Kitchens Might Be Banned In New York

New York State could soon ban one of the most common household items found in kitchens.

Proposed bills in New York would ban non-stick cookware by 2026.

New York State Bill Aims To Ban Non-Stick Cookware

Photo by Cooker King on Unsplash Photo by Cooker King on Unsplash loading...

Bills in the New York Senate (bill S1767) and Assembly (bill A4542) would prohibit the manufacture, sale, and use of cookware containing polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), also known as Teflon.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

If passed, the bills would take effect next year, Jan. 1, 2026.

Reason For Ban

Brandon Hoogenboom on Unsplash Brandon Hoogenboom on Unsplash loading...

Supporters say the bills are about protecting public health and the environment from so-called “forever chemicals.”

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is known for creating slick, easy-to-clean cooking surfaces, but critics argue it can release harmful compounds when overheated and doesn’t break down in the environment.

Lawmakers say the chemicals can end up in food, air, and even drinking water.

Environmental groups back in the ban. Adding, it’s a necessary step to cut down on microplastics and chemical exposure.

What Critics Say

Cooker King via Unsplash Cooker King via Unsplash loading...

Not everyone is happy about the potential ban. Industry groups and restaurant owners warn that replacing all Teflon-based cookware could be costly and unnecessary.

They also say that the FDA still considers PTFE safe when used correctly.

Alternatives to non-stick cookware

Stainless steel

Cast iron

Enamel-coated cast iron

100% ceramic cookware

If the ban becomes law, it would give the state exclusive control over regulating non-stick cookware and force manufacturers to switch to safer materials.

Keep Reading:

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Banned Baby Names in New York And United States

Banned Baby Names in New York And United States