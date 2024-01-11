New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Many New Yorkers will get two extra days off in 2024.

In 2023, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new laws creating two more school holidays.

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation To Declare Lunar New Year A School Holiday

In September 2023, Governor Hochul today legislation to declare Asian Lunar New Year a public school holiday across New York State.

“By designating Lunar New Year as an official school holiday, we are taking an important step in recognizing the importance of New York’s AAPI community and the rich diversity that makes New York so great,” Governor Hochul said. “It is not just a day off from school – it is an opportunity for our children to learn about and celebrate their own or different cultures and traditions.”

The new legislation ensures schools are not in session on Lunar New Year. The new law requires that all public schools close for the Lunar New Year holiday.

"Making Lunar New Year a holiday for New York's public schools is a direct result of the hard work of the Assembly Majority and the dedicated members of our Asian Pacific Task Force. New York State is beautifully diverse, with people from different ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds living, working and raising families together. The Lunar New Year holiday will give thousands of Asian students in our state the ability to gather together and celebrate with family and friends without having to sacrificing their education. I hope this will also shine a light on the culture and traditions of our Asian friends and neighbors, and in a time where we have seen hate and violence against Asian communities, this will open people’s eyes, encouraging tolerance and acceptance," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said.

The Lunar New Year typically happens sometime in February, on the second new moon after the December 21st winter solstice.

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Making Diwali A School Holiday

Then in November 2023, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that makes Diwali a school holiday for New York City public schools.

“New York City is rich in different religions and cultures, and we’re taking an important step to recognize and celebrate this diversity in the school calendar,” Hochul said. “This legislation to designate Diwali as a New York City school holiday is an opportunity for our children to learn about and celebrate traditions from across the world.”

Diwali is India's biggest and most important holiday, officials say. It's celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Indian calendar.

"Diwali is a joyous occasion that holds immense significance for millions of people around the world and in our state," State Senator Joseph Addabbo said.

Over 1 billion people around the world celebrate Diwali. Hocul's office notes people of the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist faiths in New York City and throughout the state observe the festival.

“It is hard to overstate the many ways by which the Hindu, Jain, and Sikh communities contribute to our state. I am proud to see Gov Kath Hochul finally fulfilling a long past Diwali recognition holiday into a law. On the day of the Diwali so no student will have to choose between celebrating with their family or their school obligations," New American Voter Association President Dr. Dilip Nath said.

