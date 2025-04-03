New Warning: New Yorkers Must Stay Alert At Caribbean Hotspot

As New Yorkers get ready to travel for the spring and summer top US officials updated its travel advisory for a popular Caribbean destination.

The FBI wants all Americans "to be vigilant of their surroundings and use caution when traveling."

"Level 4: Do Not Travel" List

Below is the updated list that top U.S. officials warn "Do Not Travel" to.

Updated Travel Advisory For Bahamas

On Monday, the U.S. Department Of State- Bureau of Consular Affairs updated its travel advisory for the Bahamas.

Officials have four travel advisories.

Level 1 — Exercise normal precautions

Level 2 — Exercise increased caution

Level 3 — Reconsider travel

Level 4 — Do not travel

The Bahamas now has a Level 2 travel warning. Officials say Americans should "exercise increased caution" in the Bahamas due to an increase in crime.

"Violent crime—like armed robberies, burglaries, and sexual assaults—can occur anywhere in The Bahamas," the travel advisory states.

Where In The Bahamas Is The Most Dangerous

Officials warn of most crimes in Nassau and Freeport on New Providence and Grand Bahama islands.

You should also "stay alert" in the "Over the hill area" in Nassau, which is just past Shirley Street. Gangs have "killed" in this area, officials warn.

Tips For People Traveling Aboard From New York

According to the FBI, the following tips will help you "feel more secure" while traveling.

