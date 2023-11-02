New Twist In Murder Of Hudson Valley Man Killed Doing Yard Work

A Hudson Valley man is accused of hiring another man to murder his neighbor.

On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced an update following the murder of a Hudson Valley man who was killed while doing yardwork.

District Attorney Hoovler Announces Second Defendant Charged in Connection with Fatal Stabbing for Hire

Jeffrey Harris, 53, lived at 33 Brookline Avenue in the Town of Wallkill.

He was found stabbed to death in a garage at his home around Halloween in 2022.

Town of Wallkill Man Murdered Repairing Fence Outside Home

Wallkill Man Charged by Grand Jury with Murder in the First Degree and Conspiracy in the Second Degree for Hiring Another Man to Kill his Neighbor

On Monday, 25-year-old Enoch Lowe of Wallkill, New York was arraigned in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with the crimes of Murder in the First Degree, Murder in the Second Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Conspiracy in the Second Degree in connection with the death of his next-door neighbor.

Lowe is accused of paying Damante T. Stansberry, 24, of Middletown to murder Harris. Harris and Lowe were neighbors, officials say.

"It is alleged that Lowe agreed to pay Stansberry $15,000 to kill the man and acted as look-out, texting Stansberry to signal that the victim was outside of his home, alone, and vulnerable to an attack," the Orange County DA's office stated in a press release.

The 53-year-old victim was repeatedly stabbed by Stansberry while the victim was repairing his fence.

Stansberry pleaded guilty to murder in March. He's awaiting sentencing.

Defendant faces Life in Prison without the possibility of Parole if Convicted

Lowe faces life in prison if convicted.

“My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the victim in this case, who was senselessly killed while working in his own backyard on a Sunday afternoon,” DA Hoovler said. “There is no place where people should feel safer than in their own homes."

Lowe was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $2,000,000.00 cash bail, $3,00,000.00 secured bond, or $10,000,000.00 partially secured bond.

