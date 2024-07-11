New Study Determines 15 ‘Worst Small Cities’ In New York State
Sad to say, but the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York dominate this list.
Our friends at WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know about its research on the best and worst small cities to live in.
11 Worst Small Cities In New York
Below are the 11 worst "small cities" in New York State, according to WalletHub. A few hometowns from the Hudson Valley made the list. and one place from the region was deemed the worst place to live in New York State.
11 Worst Places To Live In New York State
Irondequoit, Shirley, Uniondale, Watertown, Binghamton, Bay Shore, Newburgh, Elmira, Hempstead, Coram, Spring Valley are Deemed Worst Small Cities In New York State
To craft this list, WalletHub researched over 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 45 key indicators of livability.
Below are the next four worst "small cities" in New York State, according to WalletHub.
Central Islip
Total Score: 54.73
Affordability: 934
Economic Health: 392
Education Health: 505
Quality Of Life: 1,196
Safety: 851
Deer Park
Total Score: 54.93
Affordability: 403
Economic Health: 1,190
Education Health: 231
Quality Of Life: 785
Safety: 851
Brighton
Total Score: 55.13
Affordability: 450
Economic Health: 1,315
Education Health: 525
Quality Of Life: 1,075
Safety: 725
Jamestown
Total Score: 55.13
Affordability: 785
Economic Health: 1,133
Education Health: 742
Quality Of Life: 277
Safety: 982
Huntington Station
Total Score: 54.27
Affordability: 784
Economic Health: 598
Education Health: 392
Quality Of Life: 896
Safety: 851
If you're wondering, East St. Louis, IL was named the worst small city in America, based on WalletHubs findings.
Saratoga Springs Named Best Place To Live In New York
We don't want to only give bad news. I'm sure you're curious what's the best small city in New York.
WalletHub named Saratoga Springs the best small city in New York State. In fact, Saratoga Spring was named the 9th best small city in all of America.
In other positive news, another study determined that five hometowns in New York State are among the best 10 "small" places to live in America.
5 New York State Hometowns Among Best 10
