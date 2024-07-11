New Study Determines 15 ‘Worst Small Cities’ In New York State

New Study Determines 15 &#8216;Worst Small Cities&#8217; In New York State

Sad to say, but the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York dominate this list.

Our friends at WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know about its research on the best and worst small cities to live in.

11 Worst Small Cities In New York

Below are the 11 worst "small cities" in New York State, according to WalletHub. A few hometowns from the Hudson Valley made the list. and one place from the region was deemed the worst place to live in New York State.

WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.

Irondequoit, Shirley, Uniondale, Watertown, Binghamton, Bay Shore, Newburgh, Elmira, Hempstead, Coram, Spring Valley are Deemed Worst Small Cities In New York State

To craft this list, WalletHub researched over 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 45 key indicators of livability.

Below are the next four worst "small cities" in New York State, according to WalletHub.

Central Islip

Total Score: 54.73
Affordability: 934
Economic Health: 392
Education Health: 505
Quality Of Life: 1,196
Safety: 851

Deer Park

Total Score: 54.93
Affordability: 403
Economic Health: 1,190
Education Health: 231
Quality Of Life: 785
Safety: 851

Brighton

Total Score: 55.13
Affordability: 450
Economic Health: 1,315
Education Health: 525
Quality Of Life: 1,075
Safety: 725

Jamestown

Total Score: 55.13
Affordability: 785
Economic Health: 1,133
Education Health: 742
Quality Of Life: 277
Safety: 982

Huntington Station

Total Score: 54.27
Affordability: 784
Economic Health: 598
Education Health: 392
Quality Of Life: 896
Safety: 851

If you're wondering, East St. Louis, IL was named the worst small city in America, based on WalletHubs findings.

Saratoga Springs Named Best Place To Live In New York

We don't want to only give bad news. I'm sure you're curious what's the best small city in New York.

WalletHub named Saratoga Springs the best small city in New York State. In fact, Saratoga Spring was named the 9th best small city in all of America.

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State

Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?

