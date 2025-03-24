New Rules Means Most In New York Will Pay $3,000 More

New Yorkers could lose $3,000 due to new rules.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the tariff war between Canada and the U.S. is continuing to hit New Yorkers and the state's economy very hard.

Trade War Between Canada And Trump Is Hurting New York State

Canva Canva loading...

Hochul says the average New York family may end up paying up to $3,000 more over the course of a year if the tariffs remain in effect for a year.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump issued 25 percent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada and 20 percent tariffs on goods from China took effect.

Those countries responded with tariffs against the United States.

10 New York Grocery Items Getting More Expensive Due To Tariffs

Below are 10 items that are getting more expensive due to the ongoing tariffs.

10 New York Grocery Items Getting More Expensive Due To Tariffs Check out items that will cost you more at the grocery store! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Former President Donald Trump Attends Alfred E. Smith Dinner In New York Getty Images loading...

“Here’s the problem: there’s no end in sight to this chaos. President Trump’s trade war is already sending the financial markets into a tailspin and tanking the 401(k) accounts of middle-class New Yorkers. He’s injecting pointless uncertainty into our economy and refusing to rule out a recession. It’s time for President Trump to rescind the tariffs and put our economy back on stable footing," Hochul stated.

After the tariffs were announced, companies like Target and Best Buy warned customers to expect higher prices on many items. CLICK HERE to find out more.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Fewer Canadians Coming To New York

Canadian Flag over Okanagan Lake near Peachland British Columbia Canada SMJoness loading...

Hochul also says few Canadiens are crossing the border to visit since the tariffs were put in place.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

She says this is hurting businesses all across the Empire State, most notably in New York City and Western New York.

Be Prepared To Pay $12,000 More For Cars In New York

Detroit Auto Show Previews Newest Car Models Getty Images loading...

The Anderson Economic Group believes the new tariffs mean vehicle prices could jump between $4,000 and $12,000. The tariffs mean manufacturing costs for these vehicles will increase the most:

How Much More Might You Pay For Vehicles In New York

Tariffs Likely to Raise the Prices of These Common Items in NJ, NY, and PA

Tariffs Likely to Raise the Prices of these Common Items in NJ, NY, and PA Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

10 Food Shortages and Price Increases We Could See in 2025