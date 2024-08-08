New Rules For New York State Schools To Stop ‘Unintended Trauma’

The New York State Department of Education announced new rules for schools to stop "unintended trauma."

State officials are changing rules for school shooting drills.

New York State Safe Schools Task Force Reconvenes After Sandy Hook Shooting

Connecticut State Police Release Sandy Hook Report Getty Images (Stock Photo) loading...

New York State Safe Schools Task Force was reconvened in 2013, following the "horrendous school shooting" at Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 20 students and 6 educators where killed in Newtown, CT.

"Tragically, the occurrence of violence in schools continues to be a significant concern for parents, students, educators, and the public as well as first responders and other emergency personnel," the New York State Department of Education stated.

New York schools now conduct eight evacuation drills and four lockdown drills each year.

New York State Bans Realistic Active Shooter Drills In Schools

Those safety drills will remain for the upcoming school year in New York, but the New York State Department of Education just banned realistic active shooter drills.

"In recent years, concerns have been raised nationwide about the unintended trauma or harm to students, staff, and/or families that may result from drills that are not communicated as being practice rather than an actual emergency. This is pronounced when a drill is conducted that includes elements to simulate a possible emergency," the New York State Department of Education added.

Parents and educators said the active shooter drills were too traumatic for children. The updated drills will no longer include "props, actors, simulations, or other tactics intended to mimic a school shooting, incident of violence, or other emergency."

Students and staff will also be informed when a school is conducting a drill. The new rule goes into effect for the upcoming school year.

